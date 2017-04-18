Problematic with Moshe Kasher
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Cultural AppropriationMoshe sits down with rapper MC Serch and discusses cultural appropriation with "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, Ian Edwards and Awkwafina.04/18/2017
S1 • E2
Is Technology Ruining Our Brains?Nick Kroll, Nicholas Carr and Baratunde Thurston discuss our addiction to the internet and our devices, and Moshe talks to his deaf mom about how she uses technology.04/25/2017
S1 • E3
IslamophobiaReza Aslan, Amna Nawaz and Maz Jobrani field people's questions about Islam, and Hasan Minhaj shares a traumatic story about growing up Muslim.05/02/2017
S1 • E5
The Liberal Case for GunsKiller Mike, Ana Marie Cox and Kumail Nanjiani talk through liberal myths about gun ownership, and Moshe sits down with pro-gun LGBTQ group the Pink Pistols.05/17/2017
S1 • E6
The Alt-RightAnn Coulter, Lucian Wintrich and Jim Norton discuss the alt-right, and Moshe sits down with Mike Cernovich and cartoonist Matt Furie.05/24/2017
S1 • E7
Psychedelics: Medicine or Madness?Rick Doblin, Ayelet Waldman, Shane Mauss, Brent Weinbach and Pete Holmes discuss the merits of hallucinogens, and Moshe attends a psychedelics convention.06/05/2017