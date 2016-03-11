YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Questionable Science
Menu
Professor Rich Fulcher sets out to answer life's most exciting scientific questions, whether his experiments work or not.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 2
Season 2
Season 1
07:16
S2 • E1
Cats, Pt. 1 - Uncensored
Professor Rich wonders what would happen if cats became extinct, and a mysterious new student joins the class.
11/03/2016
07:31
S2 • E2
Karate, Pt. 2 - Uncensored
After Professor Rich is put on probation, he and his students sneak around the school in search of a place to study alternative energy.
11/03/2016
08:30
S2 • E3
E = MC2 - Uncensored
Professor Rich questions the veracity of Einstein's theory of relativity and asks Dave for dating advice.
11/03/2016
06:16
S2 • E4
Milk - Uncensored
Professor Rich and his students try to figure out whether or not milk can get a person high.
11/03/2016
09:08
S2 • E5
Music - Uncensored
Professor Rich avenges himself against another cooler teacher and interviews Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes about the nature of music.
11/03/2016
About Questionable Science