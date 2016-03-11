Questionable Science
- 07:16
S2 • E1
Cats, Pt. 1 - UncensoredProfessor Rich wonders what would happen if cats became extinct, and a mysterious new student joins the class.11/03/2016
- 07:31
S2 • E2
Karate, Pt. 2 - UncensoredAfter Professor Rich is put on probation, he and his students sneak around the school in search of a place to study alternative energy.11/03/2016
- 08:30
S2 • E3
E = MC2 - UncensoredProfessor Rich questions the veracity of Einstein's theory of relativity and asks Dave for dating advice.11/03/2016
- 06:16
S2 • E4
Milk - UncensoredProfessor Rich and his students try to figure out whether or not milk can get a person high.11/03/2016
- 09:08
S2 • E5
Music - UncensoredProfessor Rich avenges himself against another cooler teacher and interviews Deep Purple's Glenn Hughes about the nature of music.11/03/2016