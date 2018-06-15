YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Resolutions
02:57
S1 • E3
Getting Out of a Toxic Relationship - Uncensored
Ismael decides to finally end things with his robust Bulgarian girlfriend.
06/15/2018
04:06
S1 • E2
Finding a Job You Love - Uncensored
After quitting his job, Ismael has a hard time locking down new work.
06/15/2018
01:58
S1 • E1
Quitting Smoking - Uncensored
Despite his best efforts to quit smoking, Ismael thinks the world is pushing him to keep up the habit.
06/15/2018
About Resolutions