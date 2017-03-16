Review
S3 • E1
Locorito, Pet Euthanasia, DreamForrest accepts a challenge from a Mexican restaurant chain's marketing department, searches for a pet to put to sleep and lives one of his dreams.03/16/2017
S3 • E2
Cohost, Ass-Slap, Helen Keller, ForgivenessForrest switches places with A.J. Gibbs; lives as a blind and deaf person; and misunderstands a viewer's request to understand what forgiveness is like.03/23/2017
S3 • E3
Cryogenics, Lightning, PrankForrest has himself frozen, makes himself into a human lightning rod and gets pranked.03/30/2017