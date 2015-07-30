Review
S2 • E1
Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory HoleForrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.07/30/2015
S2 • E2
Curing a Gay, Joining the Mile-High ClubForrest attempts to turn a young gay man straight and finds that having sex on an airplane is surprisingly difficult.08/06/2015
S2 • E3
Falsely Accused, Sleep with Your Teacher, Little PersonForrest has Josh frame him for a crime, has sex with a high school teacher and experiences the everyday struggles of being a little person.08/13/2015
S2 • E4
Cult, Perfect BodyForrest gathers followers for his new cult and begins a regimen of bodily enhancements in the pursuit of physical perfection.08/20/2015
S2 • E5
Catfishing, Haunted HouseForrest reconnects with an old flame during his first foray into catfishing and discovers a variety of ghosts while spending the night in a haunted house.08/27/2015
S2 • E6
William Tell, Wish Come True, Alone Time in a RowboatForrest wrangles his father into recreating William Tell's bow-and-arrow feat, reluctantly makes his son's birthday wish comes true and spends time in a rowboat.09/03/2015
S2 • E7
Buried Alive, Giving Six Stars, Public SpeakingForrest spends 24 hours in a coffin, faces a dilemma when a viewer asks him to rate something with six stars and speaks at Suzanne's rehearsal dinner.09/10/2015
S2 • E8
Murder, Magic 8-Ball, ProcrastinationForrest allows a Magic 8-Ball to dictate his decisions for a day, runs into a paradox when faced with the task of procrastinating and faces his toughest review yet.09/17/2015
S2 • E9
Being Happy, Pillow Fight, Imaginary FriendForrest experiments with being relentlessly upbeat and conducts two reviews from a difficult location.09/24/2015
S2 • E10
Conspiracy TheoryForrest makes a disconcerting discovery while researching conspiracy theories and ends up on the run from a man hunter.10/01/2015