YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Comedy Central Roasts
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Fairview
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
Stand-Up
Digital Originals
Original Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Ronny Chieng: International Student
Menu
The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng stars in this sitcom about studying, partying and fitting in, based on his experience as an international student at the University of Melbourne.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
21:33
S1 • E1
Pilot
Ronny's time as an international student in Melbourne, Australia, gets off to an inauspicious start when he’s forced to join a drinking competition to get a textbook he needs.
08/13/2018
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Guest: (n.) Someone Who Leaves
The International House dormitory where Ronny lives is thrown into disarray when a hard-partying American exchange student moves in.
08/13/2018
21:58
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Asian Rules Football
Ronny and Elvin's professor offers them an automatic A on their group project if they help his football team finally win a match.
08/13/2018
21:36
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Clash! Ronny vs. Instructions! Obey?
Ronny's patience is tested when he volunteers to cover Asher’s shift at the campus co-op.
08/13/2018
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Extension Quest
When Ronny accidentally activates a virus on Asher's computer and loses her latest assignment, they both scramble to find a solution ahead of her deadline.
08/13/2018
21:30
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
For the Love of Theatre(er)(her)
Ronny realizes he has feelings for Asher and joins the law school faculty comedy show to spend more time with her.
08/13/2018
21:29
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Performance Enhancement
In the lead-up to their end-of-semester exams, Craig convinces Ronny and Elvin to use cold and flu tablets to help them study.
08/13/2018
About Ronny Chieng: International Student