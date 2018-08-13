Ronny Chieng: International Student
- 21:33
S1 • E1
PilotRonny's time as an international student in Melbourne, Australia, gets off to an inauspicious start when he’s forced to join a drinking competition to get a textbook he needs.08/13/2018
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Guest: (n.) Someone Who LeavesThe International House dormitory where Ronny lives is thrown into disarray when a hard-partying American exchange student moves in.08/13/2018
- 21:58Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Asian Rules FootballRonny and Elvin's professor offers them an automatic A on their group project if they help his football team finally win a match.08/13/2018
- 21:36Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Clash! Ronny vs. Instructions! Obey?Ronny's patience is tested when he volunteers to cover Asher’s shift at the campus co-op.08/13/2018
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Extension QuestWhen Ronny accidentally activates a virus on Asher's computer and loses her latest assignment, they both scramble to find a solution ahead of her deadline.08/13/2018
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
For the Love of Theatre(er)(her)Ronny realizes he has feelings for Asher and joins the law school faculty comedy show to spend more time with her.08/13/2018
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Performance EnhancementIn the lead-up to their end-of-semester exams, Craig convinces Ronny and Elvin to use cold and flu tablets to help them study.08/13/2018