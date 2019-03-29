YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Shane Torres Conquers Fears
Shane Torres lives life on the edge, and encourages his fellow comedians to face their greatest fears and walk away stronger.
Episodes & Videos
About
07:06
S1 • E1
Molly Austin vs. An Actual F**king Snake - Uncensored
Shane Torres helps Molly Austin revisit a trauma from her past to see if she can overcome her fear of snakes.
03/29/2019
07:12
S1 • E2
One Man's Quest to Befriend a Hedgehog (Featuring Petey DeAbreu) - Uncensored
With some help from a hedgehog named Woodrow Quillson, Shane Torres attempts to put Petey DeAbreu's fear of rodents to bed.
03/29/2019
07:45
S1 • E3
Casey James Salengo Faces the Ultimate Rejection - Uncensored
Shane Torres uses role-playing to help Casey James Salengo overcome his fear of failure.
03/29/2019
About Shane Torres Conquers Fears