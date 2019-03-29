Shane Torres Conquers Fears
- 07:06
S1 • E1
Molly Austin vs. An Actual F**king Snake - UncensoredShane Torres helps Molly Austin revisit a trauma from her past to see if she can overcome her fear of snakes.03/29/2019
- 07:12
S1 • E2
One Man's Quest to Befriend a Hedgehog (Featuring Petey DeAbreu) - UncensoredWith some help from a hedgehog named Woodrow Quillson, Shane Torres attempts to put Petey DeAbreu's fear of rodents to bed.03/29/2019
- 07:45
S1 • E3
Casey James Salengo Faces the Ultimate Rejection - UncensoredShane Torres uses role-playing to help Casey James Salengo overcome his fear of failure.03/29/2019