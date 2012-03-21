South Park
Follow everyone's favorite troublemakers — Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny — on all their unforgettable adventures.
- 00:28S16 E2Tacos For GoldStan tries to sell a bolo tie for seven layer burrito.03/21/2012
- 01:12S16 E2You so CLEVER!Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.03/21/2012
- 01:17S16 E8Nice Going, Replacement Refs!Randy leads his NFL team to it's first victory.09/26/2012
- 01:36S16 E8Stan, Hook Up My BraJust when the boys want to quit, Butters rallies the team.09/26/2012
- 01:51S16 E8A Lot of Hoopla About ConcussionsRandy and the boys tune in and witness the dangers of football.09/26/2012
- 01:12S16 E8How About We Call It SarcastaballRandy confronts the PTA and sarcastically proposes new rules for the game of football.09/26/2012
- 01:51S16 E8Hugging and SafetyAfter the first practice, news of Sarcastaball sweeps across the nation.09/26/2012
- 01:38S16 E8Loving Not Shoving!Randy moves up to the NFL and takes Sarcastaball with him.09/26/2012
- 01:49S16 E8My Creamy Goo Came OutThe boys nominate Butters as team captain. Soon after, he has another one of his happy dreams.09/26/2012
- 01:31S16 E8Everyone Has A Creamy FillingButters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.09/26/2012
- 01:30S16 E8Can't Stop Being SarcasticAfter an appearance on "Rome", Sharon confronts Randy about his mental health.09/26/2012
- 00:33S16 E8Cuddle Up!!The South Park Cows take on their toughest opponent, and Butters shares his goo with the team.09/26/2012