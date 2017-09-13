South Park
- 22:00
S21 • E1
White People Renovating HousesRandy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society.09/13/2017
- 21:59
S21 • E2
Put It DownNorth Korea takes aim at South Park.09/20/2017
- 21:58
S21 • E3
Holiday SpecialAn undeniable bond is formed between a white man and a Native American man.09/27/2017
- 22:00
S21 • E4
Franchise PrequelFacebook is the ultimate weapon for Professor Chaos.10/11/2017
- 22:00
S21 • E5
Hummels & HeroinBeloved entertainers are being cut down in their prime due to massive overdoses of opiates. Stan is about to be exposed as the source of the illegal drugs.10/18/2017
- 22:00
S21 • E6
Sons A WitchesAt the annual Halloween get together, a witch casts a spell that terrorizes everyone in South Park.10/25/2017
- 22:00
S21 • E7
Doubling DownKyle is playing with fire when he gets in the middle of Cartman and Heidi's relationship.11/08/2017
- 22:00
S21 • E8
Moss PigletsJimmy and Timmy’s experiment could win them first prize in the annual science fair.11/15/2017
- 22:00
S21 • E9
SUPER HARD PCnessIt’s never been more challenging to be a PC Principal.11/29/2017
- 22:00
S21 • E10
Splatty TomatoThe children of South Park claim to have seen Mr. Garrison lurking around town. The townspeople are angry that the President is scaring their children.12/06/2017