S22 • E2
A Boy and a PriestThe town finds the church doors locked and there’s no sign of Butters or the Pastor.10/03/2018
S22 • E3
The Problem with a PooMr. Hankey's offensive behavior puts him in jeopardy of being fired as the director of the annual Christmas pageant. Meanwhile at South Park Elementary, Strong Woman and PC Principal face a whole new set of challenges in their relationship.10/10/2018
S22 • E4
Tegridy FarmsRandy moves the family to the country and he takes up farming.10/17/2018
S22 • E5
The ScootsThe kids plan to use the latest revolution in mobility to get more candy on Halloween than they have ever gotten before.10/31/2018
S22 • E6
S22 • E6
Time To Get CerealSouth Park Citizens are in danger and the boys realize that only Al Gore can help.11/07/2018
S22 • E7
S22 • E7
Nobody Got Cereal?The boys break out of jail and are on the run from the police and ManBearPig.11/14/2018
S22 • E8
S22 • E8
Buddha BoxCartman has been diagnosed with anxiety.11/28/2018
S22 • E9
S22 • E9
UnfulfilledSouth Park is chosen to be the home for Amazon’s newest Fulfillment Center.12/05/2018
S22 • E10
S22 • E10
Bike ParadeThe boys’ chance of winning the Bike Parade is in jeopardy when Kenny quits.12/12/2018