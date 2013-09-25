South Park
- 00:45S17 E1Infiltrating the NSACartman puts on his best disguise to infiltrate the NSA.09/25/2013
- 01:48S17 E1Hey Government. It's Me, Butters.Butters thanks the government and President Obama for watching over him, while Cartman comes up with a plan to infiltrate the NSA.09/25/2013
- 01:38S17 E1You Guys Gonna Update Your Blogs?Cartman complains about the NSA invading his privacy and sends a message out to his followers.09/25/2013
- 01:26S17 E1What's A Jehovah's Witness?Butters uses a visit from Jehovah's Witnesses to spread the good word about the Government.09/25/2013
- 01:14S17 E1Broadcasting To His FollowersCartman uses “Shitter” to talk about his plans for the NSA.09/25/2013
- 01:45S17 E1I Yelled At A MidgetButters confesses all his sins at the DMV.09/25/2013
- 01:17S17 E1It's Called ShitterThe newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.09/25/2013
- 01:45S17 E1I Can Be Forgiven?Cartman is upset about his failed NSA infiltration but finds comfort in Butters' message.09/25/2013
- 02:14S17 E1Welcome To The NSACartman has his first day working as an NSA agent.09/25/2013
- 01:07S17 E1Fat And UnimportantCartman uses his new job at the NSA to gather information about himself.09/25/2013
- 01:27S17 E1The Government Loves YouButters visits Craig and preaches about letting the government into your heart.09/25/2013
- 00:54S17 E1DMV ConfessionsOfficer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.09/25/2013