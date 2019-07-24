- 21:29
S1 • E1
PilotAfter a background check gets recent community college grad Simon fired from his new job, he finds himself back in Englewood and on a dangerous Xbox repo mission.07/24/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E2
Sell YourselfSimon and K have to sell erectile dysfunction pills for Spike, while Officer Goodnight struggles with his job patrolling the South Side.07/31/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E3
Turner Buys a BuildingOfficer Turner feuds with a civil rights icon who lives in the building she just bought, and Simon and Kareme start selling popcorn on the street.08/07/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E4
The Day the Jordans DropOfficers Turner and Goodnight guard a store that's selling the new Jordans, and Simon and Kareme try to recover a laptop that has Kareme's sci-fi novel on it.08/14/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E5
Cold CasesKareme and Quincy compete to see who can repossess more in one day, and Bluto defends himself in court.08/21/2019
- 21:28
S1 • E6
Mongolian CurlySimon and Kareme crash a barbecue, and Officer Turner gets a new wig to impress her old high school classmates.08/28/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E7
Chi-townOfficer Turner’s father asks her to compete in a spades tournament, and Simon learns the moves for steppin’.09/04/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E8
Weird White MurdererOfficer Turner throws herself into the search for a missing teenager, and Stacy sets out to record the perfect song to inspire the community.09/11/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E9
Mild Sauce MeatballsKareme propels Rent-T-Own to the next level with his tasty mild sauce meatballs, and Allen tries desperately to impress the Heirs of Madagascar social club.09/18/2019
- 21:29
S1 • E10
LitcoinSimon and Kareme invest in a new cryptocurrency called Litcoin, and Officer Goodnight shoots himself in the foot.09/18/2019
About South Side
South Side follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world -- but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own.
