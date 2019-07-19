YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Steph & Deb
Steph & Deb
About
03:02
S1 • E1
Sharing Awful Dating Stories
Deb and Steph trade stories about their bad dates while treating themselves to pedicures.
07/19/2019
04:07
S1 • E2
The Insane Things We Do for Money
Deb and Steph get relaxing massages and tell each other all about their awful and humiliating jobs.
07/19/2019
03:23
S1 • E3
Comparing Extremely Different Sex Lives
Deb and Steph talk about their sex lives -- and a blunt gynecologist -- over a waxing session.
07/19/2019
About Steph & Deb