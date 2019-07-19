Steph & Deb
Steph Tolev and Debra DiGiovanni use self-care time as a golden opportunity to focus on the most miserable parts of their everyday lives.
- 03:02
S1 • E1
Sharing Awful Dating StoriesDeb and Steph trade stories about their bad dates while treating themselves to pedicures.07/19/2019
- 04:07
S1 • E2
The Insane Things We Do for MoneyDeb and Steph get relaxing massages and tell each other all about their awful and humiliating jobs.07/19/2019
- 03:23
S1 • E3
Comparing Extremely Different Sex LivesDeb and Steph talk about their sex lives -- and a blunt gynecologist -- over a waxing session.07/19/2019