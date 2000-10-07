Strangers with Candy
S3 • E1
Jerri's Burning IssueJerri learns the hard way that chlamydia is not a flower -- just in time for the big school dance.07/10/2000
S3 • E2
Is Freedom FreeJerri's nude self-portraits ignite a censorship showdown at Flatpoint High.07/17/2000
S3 • E3
Trail of TearsJerri must confront her racist views when a secret from her past reveals surprising news about her heritage.07/24/2000
S3 • E4
Invisible LoveJerri learns the key to self-respect: keeping your boyfriend happy.07/31/2000
S3 • E5
Is My Daddy Crazy?Jerri learns the value of sanity when Stew, her mom's meat man, goes nuts.08/14/2000
S3 • E6
Blank RelayJerri tries to boost her track performance and gets trapped in a sordid world of steroid abuse.08/21/2000
S3 • E7
Ask JerriWhen Flatpoint High gives Jerri an advice column, she turns to sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll.09/11/2000
S3 • E8
There Once Was a Blank from NantucketAs the victim of sexual harassment, Jerri must decide whether to put out, put up or shut up.09/18/2000
S3 • E9
BullyJerri and Mr. Jellineck have close encounters of the school bully kind.09/25/2000
S3 • E10
The Last Temptation of BlankJerri gets chummy with the most popular girl in school and finally gets to be cool.10/02/2000