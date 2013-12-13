Strong Island
Meet Danny and Mark, two Long Island bros who partake in scams and small-time crimes in order to live their best lives.
- 05:35
S1 • E1
Kids Inc. - UncensoredMark and Danny Petrelli help their neighbor Gino with a bully.12/13/2013
- 04:52
S1 • E2
Bootleggers - UncensoredDanny and Mark Petrelli get into the homemade booze business with their crazy friend Lonergan.12/14/2013
- 04:59
S1 • E3
Pool Volleyball - UncensoredTo win the Long Island Above Ground Pool Volleyball Tournament, Mark and Danny Petrelli are going to need to train extra hard.12/15/2013
- 04:19
S1 • E4
"Drom Mord" - UncensoredDanny and Mark Petrelli get their hands on the scariest movie of all time: "Drom Mord."12/16/2013
- 01:08
S1 • E5
Wings Commercial - UncensoredMark and Danny Petrelli make an ad for the Wingstop look good.12/17/2013