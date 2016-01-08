Swagasaurus
James Davis comments on the most pressing pop culture issues of our day with a healthy dose of swag in every bit.
- 01:12
S3 • E1
FamJames Davis explains that your fam isn't limited to your blood relations.08/01/2016
- 01:17
S3 • E2
Fire - UncensoredIf people refer to their food as "fire," you can be sure it's the best of the best.08/01/2016
- 01:46
S3 • E3
Get Ghost - UncensoredJames Davis explains why people have to go ghost once in a while, especially when they're stuck with their family.08/01/2016
- 01:11
S3 • E4
SmashingThe word "smash" has more meanings than anyone may have realized.08/01/2016
- 01:09
S3 • E5
TrickingJames Davis talks about why everyone should aspire to trick off on romantic partners, friends and family -- but only on special occasions.08/01/2016