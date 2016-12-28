Swagasaurus
James Davis comments on the most pressing pop culture issues of our day with a healthy dose of swag in every bit.
- 01:01
S7 • E1
Sleigh or Nah: Holiday EditionThe Mall of America hired a Black man to play Santa Claus, and James doesn't understand why some people are upset about it.12/28/2016
- 00:58
S7 • E2
Twitter FingersJames Davis diagnoses Donald Trump with a social media sickness and calls on Hillary Clinton to get her head in the game.01/10/2017
- 00:47
S7 • E3
OoouuuuImpressed when your friends get a bottle at the club? James Davis thanks Young M.A for this word of amazement.01/17/2017
- 01:02
S7 • E4
Slay or Nah: NFL Edition - UncensoredJames Davis takes football stars to task for making heinous fashion choices.01/24/2017
- 00:59
S7 • E6
SusJames Davis calls out Lil Wayne, Young Thug and Donald Trump's cabinet for acting real suspicious.02/07/2017
- 00:51
S7 • E7
Slay or Nah: NBA EditionJames Davis takes LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to task for their fashion choices.02/14/2017
- 00:48
S7 • E8
Damn GinaA 90s catchphrase rises from the dead as James defines it for a new generation.02/21/2017
- 00:54
S7 • E9
Slay or Nah: Trump EditionJames Davis puts Ivanka and Melania Trump's wardrobe choices on blast.02/28/2017
- 00:42
S7 • E10
Swag Sports: Tiger WoodsTiger Woods is back on the golf course, and James explains why you should be thrilled.03/07/2017