Swagasaurus
James Davis comments on the most pressing pop culture issues of our day with a healthy dose of swag in every bit.
- 01:02
S1 • E1
One Hundred - UncensoredIn an effort to encourage honesty, James breaks down what it really means to keep it 100.07/25/2016
- 00:10
S1 • E2
Bye FeliciaJames dishes out a harsh goodbye to bothersome people.07/25/2016
- 01:33
S1 • E3
CurveJames proves that resilience is the key to overcoming rejection, especially when that rejection comes from Kevin Hart.07/25/2016
- 00:53
S1 • E4
FettyJames updates classic songs using a new slang word for money.07/25/2016
- 01:21
S1 • E5
Lookin' Friday - UncensoredJames gives a lesson in how to look your Friday best.07/25/2016
- 00:47
S1 • E6
Netflix and Chill - UncensoredJames explores elements of the modern-day booty call.07/25/2016
- 01:20
S1 • E7
TrapJames dives deep into the world of hustling and tips his hat to famous trap queens.07/25/2016
- 01:07
S2 • E6
Cuffin' SeasonJames ushers in the cold weather months with some relationship advice for singles.07/25/2016
- 01:13
S2 • E3
F**kboy - UncensoredJames breaks down the characteristics of a typical f**kboy.07/25/2016
- 01:09
S2 • E1
Meeking - UncensoredJames dives deep into the origins of social media pettiness, starting with the Twitter war between rappers Drake and Meek Mill.07/25/2016