Swagasaurus

James Davis comments on the most pressing pop culture issues of our day with a healthy dose of swag in every bit.
Episodes & Videos
Season 6
Season 7
Season 6
Season 3
Season 1
01:15
S6 • E2
Slay or Nah: Protest Edition
James Davis offers some fashion advice for protesters.
08/08/2016
01:07
S6 • E5
Going OT - Uncensored
When James Davis had to go out of town for a gig, he ended up traveling more than he expected.
08/29/2016