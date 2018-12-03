Thank You, Goodnight
- 05:11
S1 • E1
Yamaneika Saunders (Featuring Alzo Slade) - UncensoredYamaneika Saunders gets into an argument with her Uber driver, and Alzo Slade explains why he always walks on the outside of the sidewalk.03/12/2018
- 05:53
S1 • E2
Joel Kim Booster (Featuring Shalewa Sharpe) - UncensoredJoel Kim Booster hits up Grindr in between stand-up sets, and Shalewa Sharpe recalls a tense exchange at her father's memorial service.03/12/2018
- 05:19
S1 • E3
Casey James Salengo (Featuring Ryan Beck) - UncensoredIn between gigs, Casey James Salengo finds ordering dinner surprisingly difficult, and Ryan Beck looks back on his college days.03/12/2018