That's How I Lost the Last One
That's How I Lost the Last One
Relationship self-sabotage is practically an art form in this digital series about one man's utterly hopeless love life.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
04:24
S1 • E3
Gina
Myra has finally found the one, but he may have gotten too attached.
05/04/2018
04:51
S1 • E2
Jade - Uncensored
When Jade's mom passes away, her grief takes a backseat to Myra's unusual form of hypochondria.
05/04/2018
04:27
S1 • E1
Natalie - Uncensored
Myra's overly affectionate grandfather creates distance between him and Natalie.
05/04/2018
About That's How I Lost the Last One