That's How I Lost the Last One
Relationship self-sabotage is practically an art form in this digital series about one man's utterly hopeless love life.
- 04:24
S1 • E3
GinaMyra has finally found the one, but he may have gotten too attached.05/04/2018
- 04:51
S1 • E2
Jade - UncensoredWhen Jade's mom passes away, her grief takes a backseat to Myra's unusual form of hypochondria.05/04/2018
- 04:27
S1 • E1
Natalie - UncensoredMyra's overly affectionate grandfather creates distance between him and Natalie.05/04/2018