The Burn with Jeff Ross

S2 • E1
S2 • E1
Week of 1/7/2013 - Lampanelli, Jeselnik, LeeLisa Lampanelli, Anthony Jeselnik and Bobby Lee lampoon a Korean toilet-based theme park; Jeff doles out New Year's resolutions from his Roaster Coaster.01/08/2013
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
Week of 1/14/2013 - "The View," Attell, Friedlander, LeggeroJeff trades Friendly Fire with the ladies of "The View" and skewers 2013's Oscar nominees with panelists Dave Attell, Judah Friedlander and Natasha Leggero.01/15/2013
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
Week of 1/21/2013 - Saget, Cho, Posehn, AdomianJeff and Bob Saget exchange Friendly Fire; Margaret Cho, Brian Posehn and James Adomian roast smokers, Manti Te'o's "girlfriend" and a pricey shirt made out of gold.01/22/2013
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
Week of 1/28/2013 - Gottfried, Miller, TylerGilbert Gottfried, T.J. Miller and Aisha Tyler take shots at the Super Bowl and women in combat; Jeff takes up arms with teachers at a gun range.01/29/2013
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
Week of 2/4/2013 - Carolla, Black, SmallAdam Carolla, Michael Ian Black and Sherrod Small ridicule Grammy nominees; Jeff has Friendly Fire with his barber and celebrates Black History Month on MLK Blvd.02/05/2013
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
Week of 2/11/2013 - Snoop Lion, Glaser, Madrigal, MayJeff shoots Friendly Fire with Snoop Lion and Rob Corddry, and helps Nikki Glaser, Al Madrigal and Ralphie May put Valentine's Day and hipsters on blast.02/12/2013