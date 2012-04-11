The Cleveland Show

Season 4
S4 • E2
Menace II Secret SocietyCleveland confronts rapper Kenny West about taking credit for the hit they created together, and Cleveland Jr. starts a polka band after being rejected by the marching band.11/04/2012
S4 • E5
A Vas Deferens Between Men and WomenWhen Donna reveals that she wants another baby, Cleveland realizes that his vasectomy must remain a secret.12/02/2012
S4 • E7
Hustle 'N' BrosCleveland is furious when Donna's ex-husband Robert crashes Freight Train's birthday party and upstages Cleveland's gift for his dad.01/13/2013
S4 • E8
Wide World of Cleveland ShowThe Brown-Tubbs family travels to Italy, Mexico and Japan to embark on a series of misadventures.01/27/2013
S4 • E9
Here Comes the BribeDonna drags Cleveland to marriage counseling after he botches their wedding vows renewal.02/10/2013
S4 • E10
When a Man (or a Freight Train) Loves His CookieCleveland's mom Cookie runs away with George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars after Freight Train misses their anniversary party.02/17/2013
S4 • E11
Pins, Spins, & Fins!Rallo mistakenly believes that he's a stud bowler, and Cleveland, Lester, Holt and Terry decide that their friendship has become predictable and attempt to spice things up.03/03/2013
S4 • E12
BrownsizedCleveland takes a questionable offer from his boss, and Rallo finds a handsome and charming man for Roberta after Federline forgets their anniversary.03/03/2013
S4 • E13
A Rodent Like ThisWhen Donna discovers a rat loose in the house, she immediately moves herself and the kids in with her mother Dee Dee, leaving Cleveland home alone to hunt down the rodent.03/10/2013
S4 • E14
California Dreamin' (All The Cleves Are Brown)The Browns move to Los Angeles, where Cleveland pursues his dream of becoming a baseball scout, and Donna and the kids become obsessed with the glitzy lifestyle.03/17/2013