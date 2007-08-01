The Colbert Report
Stephen Colbert takes on cable news pundits (and everyone else) in this political satire.
- 01:41S3Who's Honoring Me Now? - Gay.comStephen has been chosen as Gay.com's Person of the Year.01/08/2007
- 00:55S3Who's Attacking Me Now? - Lake Superior State UniversityThe word "truthiness" has been banned by Lake Superior State University.01/08/2007
- 02:43S3Stephen's Sound Advice - Surviving the Winter BluesStephen notes that Seasonal Affective Disorder can easily be cancelled out by posttraumatic stress disorder.01/08/2007
- 03:16S3The Gallotastic Executacular - Hangin' With Mr. HusseinWhen it comes to being on air while there's a high profile death, Stephen is zero for three.01/08/2007
- 05:51S3Ethan NadelmannAfter Ethan Nadelmann makes a case for legalizing marijuana, Stephen suggests he go to Europe.01/08/2007
- 00:29S3Intro - 1/8/07Stephen puts out a welcome mat for the new Democratic Congress -- over his pit of tigers.01/08/2007
- 04:58S3The Word - FactsNow that the Democrats are in power, Stephen is afraid he won't get to ignore facts.01/08/2007
- 00:31S3Intro - 1/9/07President Bush is sending more troops to Iraq. Pack your bags, Boy Scout Council 289!01/09/2007
- 01:55S3Sign Off - Farewell, James BrownNow Stephen is the hardest working man in show business.01/09/2007
- 01:24S3Not a Sex ScandalArchbishop Wielgus may have talked to the secret police, but he did not molest them.01/09/2007
- 06:18S3Jim CramerStephen asks for Jim Cramer's advice on a low risk investment.01/09/2007
- 01:11S3Ohio State LosesWhen you're number one, you get to win.01/09/2007