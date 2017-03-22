The Comedy Jam
The Comedy Jam
Comedians take the stage to tell a funny story about a song that means something to them, then live out their rock star fantasies by performing the song with a live band.
- 21:44
S1 • E1
Chris Hardwick, Bobby Lee & Tiffany HaddishTiffany Haddish belts out Tina Turner's "Proud Mary," Chris Hardwick performs "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi, and Bobby Lee sings Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"03/22/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Awkwafina & Sam RichardsonJesse Tyler Ferguson sings "Chandelier," Awkwafina and Chester Bennington rock out to "In the End," and Sam Richardson duets with Tia Carrere on "The Ballroom Blitz."03/29/2017
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Colton Dunn, Sarah Tiana & Fortune FeimsterColton Dunn sings "Sister Christian," Sarah Tiana goes back to the 90s with "You Oughta Know," and Fortune Feimster is joined by Natalie Maines to perform "Goodbye Earl."04/05/2017
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Big Jay Oakerson, Mark Duplass & Jim BreuerBig Jay Oakerson jams to "Rebel Yell," Mark Duplass and Kevin Cronin sing "Can't Fight This Feeling," and Jim Breuer and Rob Halford perform "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."04/12/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Bert Kreischer, Taryn Manning & Hal SparksBert Kreischer performs Creed's "Higher," Taryn Manning rocks out to Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me," and Hal Sparks sings AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."04/19/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Jay Pharoah, Malin Akerman & Matteo LaneMalin Akerman gets heavy with a Metallica hit, Matteo Lane pays tribute to the divas of the world, and Jay Pharoah teams up with DMX for "Party Up (Up in Here)."04/26/2017
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Roy Wood Jr., Hasan Minhaj & Mary Lynn RajskubHasan Minhaj spits some Snoop Dogg, Mary Lynn Rajskub gets moody with Radiohead's "Creep," and Roy Wood Jr. is takin' care of business with Bachman-Turner Overdrive.05/03/2017
- 21:16Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
James Davis, Busy Philipps & Jon RudnitskyJames Davis and Montell Jordan heat things up with "This Is How We Do It," Busy Philipps sings Hole's "Violet," and Kenny Loggins joins Jon Rudnitsky for "Footloose."05/10/2017