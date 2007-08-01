The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jon Stewart and The Best F#@king News Team Ever report on all the news you really need.
- 02:38S12Louis C.K. Pt. 2After the holidays, Louis C.K. realizes why some people throw their babies in the garbage.01/08/2007
- 01:54S12New York's Funny OdorSomething smelled funny in New York today. But usually it smells like lavender and cinnamon.01/08/2007
- 01:03S12Daily/Colbert - New Year's EveStephen would have dropped the ball on New Year's Eve, if he hadn't dropped the ball.01/08/2007
- 03:02S12Hanging ToughJon Oliver recorded Saddam Hussein's execution while googling the nearest hookah bar.01/08/2007
- 00:18S12Moment of Zen - Commercial InterruptionLarry King will interrupt commercials if he has to.01/08/2007
- 04:44S12Class WarfareJason Jones investigates how school kids can use text books to protect themselves from gunfire.01/08/2007
- 02:37S12Donkey BusinessFor the first time in 12 years the Democrats took control of Congress. And God wept.01/08/2007
- 02:44S12Louis C.K. Pt. 1Louis C.K. tells Jon about the first moment he discovered he had boobs.01/08/2007
- 02:43S12Harry Frankfurt Pt. 2Jon is amazed that Professor Harry Frankfurt actually considers his questions.01/09/2007
- 02:31S12Harry Frankfurt Pt. 1Professor Harry Frankfurt doesn't ignore the truth. But Jon does since he's on cable.01/09/2007
- 03:08S12Mohammad, Mo' ProblemsIt took 200 years for a Muslim to win a seat in Congress. At that rate, they'll take over in 6520.01/09/2007
- 04:18S12Baby TalkSam Bee reports your baby's obesity poses a danger to your family's overall attractiveness.01/09/2007