Shows
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
South Park
Tosh.0
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Broad City
Drunk History
Key & Peele
ALL SHOWS
Shows
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
South Park
Tosh.0
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Broad City
Drunk History
Key & Peele
ALL SHOWS
Episodes
Stand-Up
Short Form
Shop Comedy Central
Apps
TV Schedule
Live TV
The Fake News with Ted Nelms
Menu
The Fake News with Ted Nelms
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
41:39
S1 • E1
The Fake News with Ted Nelms
Ted Nelms and his crack news team give you up-to-the-minute coverage on Hurricane Randy, the mission to rescue the president from a well and the upcoming troll election.
12/13/2017
About The Fake News with Ted Nelms