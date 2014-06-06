The Half Hour

- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Chris DistefanoChris Distefano covers everything from his recent breakup to gentrification in New York City to his father's unusual accent.06/06/2014
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Michael CheMichael Che discusses hospitable racists, paying taxes and how sex gets better with age.06/06/2014
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Tommy JohnaginTommy Johnagin covers everything from teaching his mother to use technology to buying his girlfriend lingerie to accidentally getting drunk before the birth of his daughter.06/13/2014
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Adam NewmanAdam Newman tackles tough topics like being a basketball fan in New York, going to school in the South and his love for children's songs about diarrhea.06/13/2014
- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Chris GethardChris Gethard reveals the story behind one of his tattoos, describes falling off the wagon at Bonnaroo and explains why he hates public displays of affection.06/20/2014
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Ron FunchesRon Funches discusses everything from his weird relationship to his parents to the reason he hates drug tests to the proper way to shame a pet.06/20/2014
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Fortune FeimsterFortune Feimster shares her thoughts on yoga, Tuesday night strippers, drinking with her mother and coming out of the closet.06/27/2014
- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Yannis PappasYannis Pappas touches on his recent breakup, moving to Miami and how we've all become addicted to our cell phones.06/27/2014
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Damien LemonDamien Lemon talks about his hatred of destination weddings, failed novelists writing Yelp reviews and his dream of having sex with a hand dryer.07/11/2014
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Rachel FeinsteinRachel Feinstein discusses her postcoital behavior, her embarrassing mother and her mortal fear of marrying a theater teacher named Richard.07/11/2014