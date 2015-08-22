The Half Hour

- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S4 • E1
Liza TreygerLiza Treyger talks about her future as a party animal, the dangerous side effects of weird penises and how difficult it is for her to get laid because of her standards.08/22/2015
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Hampton YountHampton Yount explains why he thinks that the Olympics are racist, reveals how to deal with conspiracy theorists and describes why he can't wait to get divorced.08/22/2015
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
Michelle ButeauMichelle Buteau reveals how she met her husband and explains what it's like to be married to a white European man.09/05/2015
- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
Barry RothbartBarry Rothbart describes home life with his girlfriend and the ill effects of his disgusting diet.09/05/2015
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Brooks WheelanBrooks Wheelan imagines what would happen if he panicked onstage, explains how he learned about the Internet and tells the story of a prank gone painfully awry.09/19/2015
- 20:39Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
Andy WoodhullAndy Woodhull describes the perks of marrying a single mom, getting lice from his stepchildren, female farts and the time his dog ate all his condoms.09/19/2015
- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
Randy LiedtkeRandy Liedtke takes a phone call, plays a voicemail, wonders how soon is too soon to eat pizza after someone dies and talks about his girlfriend, who may or may not be real.10/10/2015
- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Beth StellingBeth Stelling describes the weird aspects of being a female comic, her mother's struggle with phone companies and why she loves "The Bachelor."10/10/2015
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S4 • E9
Sam MorrilSam Morril talks about what we should be teaching children, nonsensical homophobia, the repercussions of telling controversial jokes and surprise orgies.10/24/2015
- 20:40Sign in to Watch
S4 • E10
Joe ListJoe List discusses coping with anxiety in yoga class, aggressive sex, strange male bonding rituals and his uncle's questionable babysitting methods.10/24/2015