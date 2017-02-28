Shows
The High Court
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
11:00
S1 • E1
Someone Is Paying for This Tow Job
With a little help from guest bailiff Tiffany Haddish, Judge Doug Benson gets high and rules in a dispute over a towed car.
02/28/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Driving Miss Johnson
Judge Doug Benson hears a mother-daughter dispute over payday loans with guest bailiff Geoff Tate.
03/01/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Snakes in the Drain
Judge Doug Benson sorts through the case of an escaped pet snake with guest bailiff Michael Ian Black.
03/02/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Last Comic Stealing
When one comedian accuses another of stealing his joke, only Judge Doug Benson and guest bailiff Jessimae Peluso can decide the case.
03/03/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Channeling Her Anger
With help from guest bailiff Slink Johnson, Judge Doug Benson decides who's at fault for a broken TV.
03/03/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
I Ain't Saying She's A Gold Digger
Guest bailiff Reggie Watts lays down a beat as Judge Doug Benson hears a musical case.
03/07/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
He Took My Money Fast and Now I'm Furious
Judge Doug Benson and guest bailiff Rory Scovel get blazed and try to make sense of a case involving an automotive consultant.
03/08/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow
Judge Doug Benson welcomes guest bailiff Brandon Wardell and an allegedly hair-eating dog into his courtroom.
03/09/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Taken For A Ride
Guest bailiff Tiffany Haddish teams up with Judge Doug Benson to hear a family dispute over rent.
03/10/2017
11:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Bringing Sexy Back to the Blues
Judge Doug and guest bailiff Todd Glass dole out justice in a case of denied payment.
03/10/2017
About The High Court
