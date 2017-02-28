The High Court
Kick back with Judge Doug Benson as he rules over a California courtroom (while incredibly stoned).
S1 • E1
Someone Is Paying For This Tow JobWith a little help from guest bailiff Tiffany Haddish, Judge Doug Benson gets high and rules in a dispute over a towed car.02/28/2017
S1 • E2
Driving Miss JohnsonJudge Doug Benson hears a mother-daughter dispute over payday loans with guest bailiff Geoff Tate.03/01/2017
S1 • E3
Snakes in the DrainJudge Doug Benson sorts through the case of an escaped pet snake with guest bailiff Michael Ian Black.03/02/2017
S1 • E4
Last Comic StealingWhen one comedian accuses another of stealing his joke, only Judge Doug Benson and guest bailiff Jessimae Peluso can decide the case.03/03/2017
S1 • E5
Channeling Her AngerWith help from guest bailiff Slink Johnson, Judge Doug Benson decides who's at fault for a broken TV.03/03/2017
S1 • E6
I Ain't Saying She's A Gold DiggerGuest bailiff Reggie Watts lays down a beat as Judge Doug Benson hears a musical case.03/07/2017
S1 • E7
He Took My Money Fast and Now I'm FuriousJudge Doug Benson and guest bailiff Rory Scovel get blazed and try to make sense of a case involving an automotive consultant.03/08/2017
S1 • E8
Hair Today, Gone TomorrowJudge Doug Benson welcomes guest bailiff Brandon Wardell and an allegedly hair-eating dog into his courtroom.03/09/2017
S1 • E9
Taken For A RideGuest bailiff Tiffany Haddish teams up with Judge Doug Benson to hear a family dispute over rent.03/10/2017
S1 • E10
Bringing Sexy Back to the BluesJudge Doug and guest bailiff Todd Glass dole out justice in a case of denied payment.03/10/2017