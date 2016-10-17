The Honeymoon Tour
Newlywed comedians Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher set out on a whirlwind tour that puts their love to the test and challenges them to spread their marital bliss across the country.
S1 • E1
Santa Cruz - UncensoredNatasha and Moshe help out a husband and wife who got into a fight after one bought the other a sex toy as a gift.10/17/2016
S1 • E3
Oakland - UncensoredThe newlyweds bond over things they can't joke about anymore and help a young man who can't seem to attract female attention.10/17/2016
S1 • E6
Tucson - UncensoredMoshe and Natasha celebrate their eight-month anniversary and negotiate rules for butt stuff with a couple that's split on the issue.10/17/2016
S1 • E7
Las Vegas - UncensoredNatasha has second thoughts about a hotel for an upcoming trip to Amsterdam, and a woman is anxious for her older boyfriend to pop the question.10/17/2016
S1 • E8
Vow Renewal - UncensoredNeil Hamburger presides over Moshe and Natasha's awkward Vegas vow renewal ceremony.10/17/2016