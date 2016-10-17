The Honeymoon Tour
Newlywed comedians Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher set out on a whirlwind tour that puts their love to the test and challenges them to spread their marital bliss across the country.
- Season 1
S1 • E2
PortlandMoshe and Natasha help a woman scalp her ticket to their show and welcome Greg Behrendt's relationship expertise.10/17/2016
S1 • E4
Santa Barbara - UncensoredA couple disagrees about whether dogs should be allowed on the bed, and two college kids struggle with a long-distance relationship.10/17/2016
S1 • E5
Palm SpringsAnother comedy couple joins Moshe and Natasha on the road, and a man expresses his concerns about his girlfriend's water-drinking habits.10/17/2016