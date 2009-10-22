The Jeff Dunham Show
- 21:40
S1 • E1
Gun Range & Hot DateAchmed shows footage from his new stand-up comedy DVD, Jeff takes Bubba J to a gun range, and Peanut has a hot date with gorgeous singer/reality star Brooke Hogan.10/22/2009
S1 • E2
Achmed's Funeral & Walter's PhysicalAchmed attends his own funeral, and Walter interviews members of Good Charlotte.10/29/2009
S1 • E3
Barbershop & Neow!Achmed attends accent elimination class, and Walter learns from computer geeks, and Sweet Daddy Dee takes Jeff's stand-up into a black barbershop.11/05/2009
S1 • E4
Peanut's Rap & Adult MoviesPeanut records a rap song, Jeff shows off his breakdancing skills, Bubba J visits a hypnotist, and Achmed watches his first adult movie.11/12/2009
S1 • E5
Civil War & Drunk-ProofingSweet Daddy Dee takes part in a Civil War re-enactment, Achmed records cell phone ringtones, Walter buys his wife an anniversary gift, and Bubba J teaches drunk safety tips.11/19/2009
S1 • E6
Ringtones & DancersPeanut auditions a group of dancers, Walter gives relationship advice to young couples, Achmed tries to join the U.S. Marines, and Bubba J records cell phone ringtones.12/03/2009
S1 • E7
Rehab & Job FairJeff sends Bubba J to Dr. Drew's rehab facility, Achmed sets up a booth at an LA job fair, Walter apologizes to his wife, and Peanut runs into an ex.12/10/2009