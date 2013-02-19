The Jeselnik Offensive
- 21:15
S1 • E1
Amy Schumer & Aziz AnsariAnthony seeks an expert opinion on the funny side of cancer, and Amy Schumer and Aziz Ansari defend their tweets.02/19/2013
S1 • E2
Patton Oswalt & Nick KrollAnthony reveals the leading cause of death for children in America and holds a spelling bee, and Patton Oswalt and Nick Kroll act out a threesome.02/26/2013
S1 • E3
Kristen Schaal & Billy EichnerAnthony chats with a private investigator about missing children, and Kristen Schaal and Billy Eichner discuss their shared college experience.03/05/2013
S1 • E4
Brian Posehn & Doug BensonAnthony pays tribute to sharks and examines the beauty fails of celebrities' kids, and Brian Posehn and Doug Benson take part in a morbid lovemaking quiz.03/12/2013
S1 • E6
Jeff Ross & Jonah RayAnthony makes predictions about the Casey Anthony pregnancy rumors and softens up for daytime TV, and Jeff Ross and Jonah Ray discuss yoga pants, Nazis and bad male strippers.03/26/2013
S1 • E7
John Mulaney & T.J. MillerAnthony meets with an expert on female body image issues, and John Mulaney and T.J. Miller can't tell the difference between gunshot wounds and Italian food.04/02/2013
S1 • E8
Jason Mantzoukas & Natasha LeggeroAnthony quizzes the audience on common racist Google searches, and Natasha Leggero and Jason Mantzoukas discuss spousal cannibalism and modern parenting.04/09/2013
S1 • E9
Pete Holmes & Abby ElliottAnthony weighs in on Michael J. Fox's baking skills, while Abbey Elliot and Pete Holmes discuss derogatory nail polish names and a Georgia high school's first integrated prom.04/16/2013
S1 • E10
Kumail Nanjiani & Reggie WattsAnthony and Jim Norton teach a child about bullying, and Kumail Nanjiani and Reggie Watts react to Justin Bieber's Holocaust gaffe and critique paintings.04/23/2013