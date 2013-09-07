The Jeselnik Offensive
S2 • E1
Amy Schumer & Jim NortonAnthony asks a funeral director about necrophilia and shares the history of his panel, and Amy Schumer and Jim Norton pretend to be roommates.07/09/2013
S2 • E2
Kumail Nanjiani & David KoechnerAnthony performs stand-up for Satanists and sounds the alarm over a bizarre climate event, and Kumail Nanjiani and David Koechner act out a marriage proposal.07/16/2013
S2 • E3
Adam Pally & Casey WilsonAnthony quizzes the audience on common racist Google searches, while Adam Pally and Casey Wilson discuss bra innovations and drunk toddlers.07/23/2013
S2 • E4
Doug Benson & Rob HuebelAnthony sits down with an expert on drunk driving, and Doug Benson and Rob Huebel weigh in on the British royal family and Batman's lack of superpowers.07/30/2013
S2 • E5
Joan Rivers & Dave AttellAnthony learns about Islam, and Joan Rivers and Dave Attell discuss the Catholic Church, sex in nursing homes and the benefits of drinking coffee.08/06/2013
S2 • E6
Eric Andre & T.J. MillerAnthony critiques celebrity fashion trends and confronts his future self, and Eric Andre and T.J. Miller weigh in on sex offenders, racist clubs and the black market organ trade.08/13/2013
S2 • E7
Tom Lennon & Marc MaronAnthony meets with a plastic surgeon to learn about body dysmorphia, and Marc Maron and Tom Lennon unpack a violent summer camp trend and imagine in-flight comedy sets.08/20/2013
S2 • E8
John Mulaney & Nick KrollAnthony quizzes the audience about violence in popular media and surprises his panel with an expert on bears, and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney try to see the logic behind bulletproof couches.08/27/2013