The Jim Jefferies Show

21:15
S3 • E1
March 19, 2019 - The Rise of White Nationalism
Jim explains how the internet radicalizes white nationalists like the shooter in New Zealand, visits Australia's "border fence" and examines public shaming.
03/19/2019
21:16
S3 • E2
March 26, 2019 - The Hidden Dangers of Vast Nuclear Arsenals
Jim examines the many flaws in America's nuclear weapon stockpile, takes a critical look at doomsday-prepping advice and sits down with North Korean defectors.
03/26/2019
21:14
S3 • E3
April 2, 2019 - How Chicago Became Central to the Gun Debate
Jim looks at the rise of the NRA as a lobbying group, visits Chicago to see how the city became a proxy in the gun-control debate and tries to save after-school programs.
04/02/2019
21:16
S3 • E4
April 9, 2019 - The Extra Hurdles for Trans Athletes
Jim looks at the discriminatory barriers trans athletes face, sits down with a transgender scientist and marathoner, and examines the state of LGBTQ rights in Thailand.
04/09/2019
21:00
S3 • E5
April 16, 2019 - Jim Goes on an Anti-Poaching Safari
Jim explains why zoos are a good thing, goes on patrol with an anti-poaching task force and sticks up for an underappreciated member of the animal kingdom.
04/16/2019
20:59
S3 • E6
April 23, 2019 - Jim's Guide to Growing Old and Dying
Jim explains why the funeral industry is exploitative and wasteful, seeks happiness by attending his own mock funeral in South Korea, and devises a new model of retirement.
04/23/2019
21:00
S3 • E7
April 30, 2019 - Addicted to Everything
Jim looks at how gamification gets people addicted to tech, tries to figure out if Australia has a gambling problem and explains why strict laws don't curb addiction.
04/30/2019
21:15
S3 • E8
May 7, 2019 - Giving Kids in Foster Care a Leg Up
Jim weighs in on ancestry testing, chats with Ty Burrell about giving opportunities to kids in foster care and examines how kid influencers are vulnerable to exploitation.
05/07/2019
21:00
S3 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Dividing the United States
Jim makes the case for universal basic income, takes a critical look at "poverty tourism" in South Africa and proposes splitting America up into different countries.
05/14/2019
21:11
S3 • E10
May 21, 2019 - The Cost of Trading Away Freedom
Jim examines the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, visits Singapore to weigh the pros and cons of living in a restrictive society, and criticizes recent abortion bans.
05/21/2019
