The Jim Jefferies Show

S1 • E1
June 6, 2017 - Worldwide RacismJim kicks off his first show by highlighting President Trump's affection for dictators, tackling racism in the U.S. and investigating Holland's Black Pete tradition.06/06/2017
S1 • E2
June 13, 2017 - Unpacking ImpeachmentJim gives his take on Qatar's sudden isolation in the Middle East, examines the process of impeachment in the U.S. and pays a visit to Melania Trump's hometown in Slovenia.06/13/2017
S1 • E3
June 20, 2017 - Criminal InjusticeJim reacts to Bill Cosby's mistrial, chats with Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S. Elin Suleymanov and weighs in on the prevalence of capital punishment in the U.S.06/20/2017
S1 • E4
June 27, 2017 - Health Care UnhingedJim digs into the high costs and low benefits of the Senate Republicans' health care bill, then pays a visit to right-wing Australian Senator Pauline Hanson.06/27/2017
S1 • E5
July 11, 2017 - Understanding the First AmendmentJim highlights major vacancies in U.S. government agencies, chats with a group of conspiracy theorists and explores dicey First Amendment issues.07/11/2017
S1 • E6
July 18, 2017 - America's Age of UnenlightenmentJim reacts to Kid Rock's possible Senate run, learns about the problems plaguing Australia's Great Barrier Reef and examines the politicized climate change debate.07/18/2017
S1 • E7
July 25, 2017 - Trophy Hunter TakedownThe GOP brings dead debates back to life, Comic-Con cosplayers weigh in on political issues, and the death of Cecil the Lion's son sends Jim into a fury about trophy hunting.07/25/2017
S1 • E8
August 1, 2017 - The Fight for LGBTQ Military RightsJim offers much-needed advice to the Democratic Party, describes the history of anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the U.S. military and chats with former CIA officer Evan McMullin.08/01/2017
S1 • E9
August 8, 2017 - The Threat of Nuclear WarJim breaks down the possibility of a nuclear war with North Korea, examines the arguments against euthanasia and chats with fellow comedian Bill Burr.08/08/2017
S1 • E10
August 15, 2017 - Charlottesville's White Supremacist RallyJim addresses the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, explores the Confederate monument debate and unpacks President Trump's new immigration policy.08/15/2017