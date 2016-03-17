The Lounge
In this animated series, a group of work friends kill time at a Missouri middle school, each and every day.
- 01:12
S1 • E1
What's My Name? - UncensoredOn St. Patrick's Day, the employees of Joseph McKibben Middle School get into trouble with the tough janitor.03/17/2016
- 01:35
S1 • E2
Easter Eggin' - UncensoredFour guys travel to their boss's mansion to pull their traditional Easter prank on him.03/27/2016
- 01:23
S1 • E3
Stuntin' - UncensoredCarl comes to collect rent money from Coach and Keith, but when they don't have it, he demands collateral.04/18/2016
- 01:21
S1 • E4
Best Buds Brigade's 4/20 Bash - UncensoredEven though the guys have to go to work on 4/20, they find a way to celebrate their favorite holiday.04/20/2016
- 01:09
S1 • E5
Trash Day - UncensoredOn Earth Day, the guys dispose of their trash in the least eco-friendly way imaginable.04/22/2016
- 00:59
S1 • E6
2 Parties 1 School - UncensoredA very drunk Carl interrupts the guys' Cinco de Mayo party -- and falls right into their trap.05/05/2016
- 01:29
S1 • E7
Visiting Hours - UncensoredThe guys accompany Keith to jail to visit his incarcerated mom on Mother's Day.05/08/2016
- 01:02
S1 • E8
Droppin' In - UncensoredCoach gears himself up to attempt a risky skateboarding stunt in the hopes of earning a sponsorship.06/02/2016
- 01:27
S1 • E9
Best Buds - UncensoredThe guys audition for a reality show but don't do a very good job of selling themselves.06/08/2016
- 01:24
S1 • E10
Hot Boyz - UncensoredSince their air conditioner is broken, Coach and Keith reach out to the rest of the guys to see if anyone will let them come over to escape the heat.06/14/2016