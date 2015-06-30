The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome the best comedians around as they experiment with new bits onstage and hang out backstage.
S2 • E1
The One with the Replacement HostsAndy Daly, Cameron Esposito and Hampton Yount perform, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer temporarily take over hosting duties for Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani.06/30/2015
S2 • E2
The One with the JacketJonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss Kumail's snazzy new jacket and welcome comedians Sean Patton, Matt Braunger, Claudia O'Doherty, Adam Pally and Gil Ozeri.07/07/2015
S2 • E3
The One with the Little Girl Named LucyJonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani apologize to a young audience member and welcome John Mulaney, Brent Weinbach and Brett Gelman for a night of stand-up.07/14/2015
S2 • E5
The One with All the SpittingComedians Nick Thune, Andrew Santino, John Early and Fred Armisen join Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up and spit-takes in the back of a comic book store.07/28/2015
S2 • E6
The One with the Clearance IssuesHosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome Aparna Nancherla, Ron Funches, Al Madrigal and Chelsea Peretti to a night of stand-up in the back of a comic book store.08/04/2015
S2 • E7
The One Where Hannibal Looks Like "Miami Vice"Hannibal Buress, Kate Berlant and Paul Scheer perform, and Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani reminisce about their many failed romances.08/11/2015
S2 • E8
The One with the CocoJonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss their favorite bands and welcome Joe Mande, Lauren Lapkus, Beth Stelling and Natasha Leggero to a night of stand-up comedy.08/18/2015