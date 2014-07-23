The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome the best comedians around as they experiment with new bits onstage and hang out backstage.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 20:44
S1 • E1
The One with the Childhood CrushesSteve Agee, David Koechner, Neal Brennan and Moshe Kasher join hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up in the back of a comic book store.07/23/2014
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
The One with the Party FoulsJonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani describe the worst party fouls they've committed and host stand-up from Emily Heller, Eugene Mirman, Jon Daly, Nick Offerman and T.J. Miller.07/30/2014
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
The One with the Worst JobsJonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss the worst jobs they've ever had and host performances from Marc Maron, James Adomian, Chris Hardwick and Justin Willman.08/06/2014
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
The One with the Travel StoriesPete Holmes, Garfunkel and Oates, Brody Stevens and Rory Scovel join hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up and horrible travel stories.08/13/2014
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
The One with the TV Host PerksJonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome Jared Logan, John Hodgman, Todd Glass and "Weird Al" Yankovic as well as a few surprise guests who know what it's like to have a TV show.08/27/2014
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
The One with BetrayalKumail Nanjiani and Jonah Ray discuss revenge and betrayal and host stand-up from Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, Doug Benson, Jim Gaffigan and Eric Andre.09/03/2014
- 20:46Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
The One with the Wedding StoriesHosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani help the audience find love with performances by Maria Bamford, Gabe Liedman and Jenny Slate, Michael Ian Black and Reggie Watts.09/10/2014
- 20:46Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
The One with the Horror StoriesJonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss their favorite horror movies and feature stand-up by Tom Lennon, Adam Cayton-Holland, Tom Wilson and Kyle Kinane.09/17/2014