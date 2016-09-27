The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome the best comedians around as they experiment with new bits onstage and hang out backstage.
S3 • E1
The One with the Improv TroupeJonah makes fun of Kumail's fashion choices, Byron Bowers reinvents a classic board game, and Jonah's little sister performs with her improv team.09/27/2016
S3 • E2
The One with the Box of PainJonah and Kumail engage in an exercise in optimism, David Wain performs a magic trick, Michelle Buteau describes a beauty blunder, and Paul F. Tompkins gets mad about math.10/04/2016
S3 • E3
The One with More DicksAfter Kumail gives Jonah some acting tips, they introduce performances from Martha Kelly, Maria Bamford, the Lucas Brothers and supergroup the Five Footprints.10/11/2016
S3 • E4
The One with the Hypnotic HerpesJonah and Kumail figure out what their porn names would be, and Solomon Georgio, Al Jackson and Jen Kirkman perform.10/18/2016
S3 • E5
The One Without Neil deGrasse TysonJonah and Kumail debate the existence of aliens with Steven Yeun, Brandon Wardell does a Justin Bieber impression, and Guy Branum explains how he missed his papal calling.10/25/2016
S3 • E6
The One with OCD. The One with OCD. The One with OCD.Rachel Bloom sings a song about having O.C.D., Baron Vaughn opens up about dealing with the U.S.'s racial climate, and Ian Karmel poses a question about Shaquille O'Neal.11/01/2016
S3 • E7
The One with TinyJonah and Kumail power through technical difficulties, Joel Kim Booster surveys the audience about porn, River Butcher discusses their favorite sport, and Gelmania returns.11/15/2016
S3 • E8
The One with Meltdown and a MurderJonah and Kumail chat about the Hawaiian language, Todd Barry does some crowd work, Charla Lauriston explains how she got woke, and an audience member gets a tattoo.11/22/2016