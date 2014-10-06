The Midnight Beast
Stef, Ash and Dru wake up from a night of wild partying to find some troubling evidence of what went down while they were wasted.
- 04:15
S1 • E1
After the After, After Party - Ash's StoryAsh reminisces about his short-lived friendship with a fellow partygoer and pays tribute to his recently acquired tattoos.06/10/2014
- 03:25
S1 • E2
After the After, After Party - Stef's StoryDru assumes the worst when he wakes up after a night of partying covered in what appears to be blood.06/11/2014
- 04:02
S1 • E3
After the After, After Party - Stef's Story - UncensoredStef accidentally creates a monstrous creature after throwing a half-eaten pork pie and a semen-covered tissue into the same trash bin.06/12/2014