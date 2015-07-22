The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore
The Nightly Show keeps it 100 as one of the sharpest and most fearless voices in late-night.
- 02:25S2Exclusive - The Whitely Show Welcomes Lucy Lawless and Judah Friedlander - UncensoredTom Ruprecht sits down with "Ash vs. Evil Dead" star Lucy Lawless and an unamused Judah Friedlander.07/22/2015
- 00:52S2Keep It 100 - Drinking Cosby's ChampagneLarry has to decide between a Donald Trump presidency and accepting alcohol from Bill Cosby.01/04/2016
- 00:51S2Keep It 100 - Why Larry Takes Bill Cosby PersonallyLarry elaborates on his issues with fellow comedian Billy Cosby.01/06/2016
- 00:41S2Keep It 100 - Larry's Lack of ImaginationLarry is asked to make an impossible choice between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.01/07/2016
- 00:31S2Keep It 100 - Larry's CellmateLarry rules on whether he'd room with Bill Cosby in prison.01/11/2016
- 00:34S2Keep It 100 - A Bath in FlintLarry considers a silent appearance on "Fox & Friends."01/12/2016
- 00:47S2Keep It 100 - Larry's Reluctant Trump EndorsementLarry is forced to weigh his hatred of Donald Trump against a historic lottery pot.01/13/2016
- 00:39S2Keep It 100 - Scientist F/M/KLarry plays a round of F**k/Marry/Kill involving three famous scientists.01/14/2016
- 00:44S2Keep It 100 - Martin Luther King and Malcolm XLarry uses logic to decide whether to save Martin Luther King Jr. or Malcolm X from a fire.01/18/2016
- 00:31S2Keep It 100 - How Far Would Larry Go to Keep Trump From Office?Would Larry sacrifice two of his contributors to stop Donald Trump's rise to power?01/19/2016
- 00:39S2Keep It 100 - Donald Trump: President or Butler?Find out how much Larry dislikes Trump -- and how much he loves "Star Wars."01/20/2016
- 00:41S2Keep It 100 - Marriage DilemmaSaying "I do" has never been more difficult for Larry.01/21/2016