The Sarah Silverman Program
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
The Proof Is in the PenisLaura falsely tells Sarah that she was born with a penis and a vagina, and Brian and Steve are haunted by a ghost.02/04/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
The Silverman and the PillowsBrian and Steve's genitals have an unpleasant odor, and Sarah makes her own children's television show.02/11/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
A Slip SlopeSarah sues "Home Alone," and Brian seeks revenge on a bird who repeatedly poops on him.02/18/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
NightmayorSarah campaigns for fake mayoral candidate May Kadoody, and Steve asks Brian to consider marriage.02/25/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Smellin' of TroyTroy, Sarah's childhood imaginary friend, returns and lures her into a life of sex and drugs. Steve's song that mocks Brian gains immense popularity.03/11/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
A Fairly Attractive MindA magical dragon phone causes Brian and Steve to switch bodies, and Sarah tries to inspire people with a disability she doesn't have.03/18/2010
- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Songs in the Key of YuckSarah convinces jam band fans that drugs make them like their favorite music, and Laura finds a way to cope with Officer Jay's "laughmares."03/25/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Just BreveSarah narrates the story of Breve, the baby robot; Laura and Jay open up to each other about their sexual interests.04/01/2010
- 21:31Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
A Good Van Is Hard to FindBrian and Steve fight over laundry responsibilities, and Sarah realizes that vans make people creepy.04/08/2010
- 21:30Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
WowschwitzLaura and Sarah host dueling Holocaust memorials, and Brian and Steve try to prank Officer Jay.04/15/2010